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Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The England International has been outstanding for the Eagles in the Premier League, and top clubs like Liverpool are keeping tabs on him. Liverpool have been monitoring him closely for quite some time, and they are expected to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.

Adam Wharton attracts Premier League interest

It is fair to assume Crystal Palace will not want to lose a key player like him mid-season, and any move might have to wait until next summer. Liverpool need someone who can protect the back four and win the ball back in the middle of the park.

As per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace is likely to demand in excess of £75 million for the midfielder, and Liverpool certainly have the resources to afford him. Meanwhile, they will face competition from Newcastle United. The Magpies have sanctioned the departure of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. They could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see which of the two teams decide to make a move for the player in the coming months.

Where does Wharton’s future lie?

Wharton has shown his quality at Crystal Palace, and he will look to take the next step in his development.

Joining a big club where he can compete in the Champions League regularly and fight for trophies would be ideal. He has helped Crystal Palace win the Conference League and the FA Cup recently. The player has clearly outgrown them, and it would make sense for him to seek a fresh challenge.