Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool battles for possession with Malo Gusto of Chelsea . (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months.

The 22-year-old is one of the finest young midfield talents in the Premier League, and multiple clubs are monitoring his development.

Adam Wharton attracts Chelsea and Liverpool interest

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the England international, and they could look to make a move in January. The player was also linked with a summer exit, but interested parties failed to secure a deal. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are prepared to sell a key player like him in the middle of the season.

The report claims that the player will cost around £75 million during the January window. Chelsea need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Enzo Fernandez. They tried to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, but the move ultimately fell through. The Crystal Palace star could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is a young player with tremendous potential, and he is already well settled in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact and help Chelsea improve.

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Liverpool also keen on Wharton

On the other hand, Liverpool have also struggled to control games from the middle of the park. Ryan Gravenberch has been deployed as a defensive midfielder; the Netherlands International is more suited to an advanced role.

Someone like Wharton will add more physicality, defensive steel, and control to the team. Both clubs have the resources to pay the asking price for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to break the Bank for him.