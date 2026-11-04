"Fight for him" - Man United star hints players are fully behind Michael Carrick

Matheus Cunha and his Manchester United teammates celebrate (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has made it clear that he and his teammates are keen to fight for Michael Carrick despite so much recent uncertainty over the manager’s future.

The Red Devils came from behind to beat Roma last night, recovering from 2-0 down to come away as 3-2 winners at Old Trafford in what could be a crucial result for Carrick’s position.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen both Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes publicly airing their grievances about Man Utd at board level and tactically, but now Tielemans has sent a more supportive message.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Belgian midfielder said: “There has been a lot of pressure on him and that’s how we repay him, with a comeback like this, big character, big fight.

“The only thing we can do is stick behind him, fight for him and fight for the club.”

Does this win ease the pressure on Michael Carrick?

Realistically, United will need more results on the board to really ease the pressure on Carrick and end the speculation over potential replacements.

Still, it’s also true that the manner of last night’s comeback could be key to give this MUFC squad more confidence and belief to put a run together.

It was only United’s third win of the season in all competitions, so there’s still a long way to go in this project, but Carrick will hope he’s found something to make these players click a bit better.

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Roma looked like handing United another dire result as they raced into an early 2-0 lead, but the home side responded superbly in the second half, coming back to win thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha.

It could make all the difference to the mood inside the club, so United fans will hope they see something better when they take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford this weekend.