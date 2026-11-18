(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have opened talks with Alexis Mac Allister over a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano, delivering a significant boost to the Reds amid interest from Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been the subject of growing speculation surrounding his future at Anfield, with his current agreement due to expire in June 2028.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool contract talks with Alexis Mac Allister

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer journalist also revealed that Real Madrid explored the possibility of signing Mac Allister towards the end of May.

Liverpool were unwilling to entertain a departure at the time and have now taken steps towards securing the World Cup winner’s long-term future.

According to Romano, the Reds have opened dialogue with the midfielder’s representatives, although negotiations remain at an early stage.

The Italian journalist said:

“Real Madrid explored the possibility to sign Alexis Mac Allister at the end of May but Liverpool were happy to continue with him. “We can now confirm that conversations between #LFC and Mac Allister for a new contract have started. It’s still early stages.”

While negotiations remain in their infancy, the move represents a major positive step for sporting director Julian Ward, especially after Mac Allister’s current deal, which runs until June 2028, had entered its final 20 months without formal renewal talks.

Mac Allister wants to stay at Liverpool despite Real Madrid interest

The update is particularly significant given Mac Allister’s previous comments about his contract situation.

Earlier this month, the Argentine suggested that Liverpool had not yet offered him a new agreement, despite several of his teammates receiving extensions.

He made it clear that he wanted to remain at Anfield and hoped his performances would convince the club to reconsider its position.

The midfielder said:

“There’s still time. The fans don’t need to worry. It will depend on how I perform during these years. I’m going to give 100% and, hopefully, maybe they will change their minds.”

Alexis Mac Allister has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season

Liverpool’s decision to reward Mac Allister comes on the back of a sensational start to the 2026/27 campaign.

The midfielder has scored five goals in 16 appearances across all competitions during the 2026/27 season.

Three of those goals have come in four Champions League outings, underlining his growing contribution in the final third.

He also scored an important goal during Liverpool’s recent 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

Mac Allister opened the scoring against Palace with a well-taken header, helping Iraola’s side secure a valuable result.

With his leadership, passing range, and goalscoring threat from deep proving key, securing Mac Allister’s signature is a vital piece of business for Liverpool.