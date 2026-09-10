Liverpool hero against Atletico expected to be pushed down pecking order at the club

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister could face an increasingly uncertain future at Liverpool, with the club reportedly planning to add another midfielder next summer despite the Argentine remaining an important part of Andoni Iraola’s side.



The 27-year-old has already spoken openly about his disappointment at not being offered a new contract, particularly after Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were handed extensions.

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Liverpool’s longer-term recruitment plans could now create even more competition for his place.

Liverpool planning another midfield signing

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool intend to strengthen their midfield again in the summer of 2027, with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott among the names being discussed.

Such a move could potentially push Mac Allister further down the pecking order, especially with Gravenberch and Szoboszlai seemingly viewed as major parts of Liverpool’s long-term plans.

Mac Allister remains contracted until 2028, so Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to make a decision. However, his failure to receive a new deal has naturally created speculation around his future.

His response on the pitch has been emphatic.

Mac Allister scored Liverpool’s winning goal in their 2-1 Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid, completing the comeback with a powerful left-footed strike from outside the penalty area in the 50th minute.

The Guardian highlighted Mac Allister’s decisive contribution, with his goal securing three points for Liverpool in Iraola’s first Champions League match as a coach.

Ahead of facing Atletico Madrid, Alexis Mac Allister admitted he was “very sad” after learning Liverpool were not prepared to offer him a new contract in the summer. His celebration after scoring showed just how much the club means to him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hoZtZvDDp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 9, 2026

Mac Allister is making decision harder for the Reds

Planning for the future is sensible, but Liverpool should be careful not to underestimate what Mac Allister already gives them.

He offers composure under pressure, intelligent positioning and the technical ability to dictate matches from deeper areas. His goal against Atlético also showed that he can provide decisive moments when Liverpool need them most.

Signing another midfielder does not automatically mean Mac Allister must leave. Liverpool will need depth across the Premier League and Champions League, and competition should be expected at an elite club.

The bigger concern is his contract situation.

If Mac Allister feels undervalued while Liverpool continue investing heavily around him, frustration could eventually turn into a desire to leave.

For now, though, he is doing exactly what Liverpool would want.

Rather than allowing the uncertainty to affect his performances, he responded by scoring the winner on a major European night.

Steven Gerrard singles out Liverpool star after ‘outstanding’ display against Atletico Madrid