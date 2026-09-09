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Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has singled out Alexis Mac Allister for his “outstanding” performance following Liverpool’s comeback victory against Atlético Madrid at Anfield.

The World Cup winner delivered a commanding display in midfield, crowning his night with a stunning second-half strike from the edge of the penalty box on his weaker left foot to seal three points for the Reds.

Steven Gerrard praises Alexis Mac Allister

Speaking as a pundit during post-match coverage, Gerrard expressed his admiration for the Argentine’s composure and match-winning capabilities.

Reflecting on the midfielder’s crucial contribution, Steven Gerrard praised Mac Allister’s professionalism on TNT Sports (via BBC Sport):

“I thought his performance tonight was outstanding. Let your football do the talking. Consistency, top performance, show your experience. Show you’re a top international. This club will reward you.”

Gerrard highlighted how Mac Allister controlled the tempo of the game and took complete responsibility when Liverpool needed inspiration after falling behind early.

Gerrard’s comments come after Mac Allister’s contract admission

Gerrard’s glowing assessment came directly in the wake of pre-match comments from Mac Allister, who admitted he was “very, very sad” that Liverpool had not offered him a new contract extension alongside teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite having two years remaining on his contract, the 27-year-old revealed that options to leave existed over the summer window, but he opted to stay at Anfield to compete for major honors.

Rather than allowing the off-field narrative to distract him, Mac Allister responded in emphatic fashion on the pitch, leading Gerrard to reinforce that sustained high-level performances will inevitably force the club’s hand when decision time arrives.

This is something which transfer expert Ben Jacobs also claimed, stating that while the club is not currently actively looking to renew his contract, the ‘course of the season could change their mind‘.