(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that the club are currently not planning to offer the midfielder a new contract.

Speaking on The Redmen TV, the transfer insider claimed Liverpool are taking a data-driven approach to their squad decisions and could allow Mac Allister to depart if his performances do not change their current thinking.

Jacobs believes the situation could still change during the season, but the Argentina international’s future at Anfield is currently far from certain.

Ben Jacobs provides Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool update

Detailing the club’s current stance, Jacobs outlined that Liverpool are not actively preparing a contract extension for the Argentine midfielder at this stage.

“My feeling is that Mac Allister could well depart Liverpool. And some of that is Liverpool being dispassionate and looking at data.

“As it stands, Liverpool are not going to act upon a new contract for him. Only the course of the season could change their mind.”

The situation is particularly notable given that Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have both recently signed new long-term deals with Liverpool.

Mac Allister, however, has been left waiting, with the club seemingly prepared to assess his performances throughout the campaign before deciding whether to change their stance.

The club are already linked with a move for Lamine Camara who they have identified as the Argentine’s replacement.

Alexis Mac Allister admits sadness by Liverpool decision

Mac Allister has already admitted that he is disappointed not to have been offered a new contract.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner addressed his situation ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, revealing that the club had told him they were not currently in a position to offer him fresh terms.

He said (quotes via ESPN UK)

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad because everyone can see I give 100% for this football club every single day in training.

“I always give my best. I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts because they deserve it; it makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me sad because I didn’t get mine.

“The fans don’t need to worry. I will give 100% until the last day I’m here.”

The midfielder remains committed to giving everything for the club, but unless his performances convince Liverpool’s hierarchy to reconsider their position, a potential departure at the end of the season could become a major storyline.