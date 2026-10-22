Palace want 40-year-old to replace Sage

Pierre Sage and Oliver Glasner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace may reportedly be looking into changing manager already after the poor start made by Pierre Sage this season.

Sage took over from Oliver Glasner in the summer in what was always likely to be a challenging role to build on the success of his predecessor.

Still, the French tactician already looks to be under serious pressure, with Palace sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table with only two wins so far.

According to Football Insider, who spoke to former Premier League scout Bryan King, this has now led the Eagles to look at former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a candidate to take over.

Kieran McKenna to replace Pierre Sage as Crystal Palace manager?

McKenna did an impressive job during his spell in charge of Ipswich, gaining them back-to-back promotions as they made their way up from League One to the Premier League.

Things didn’t go to plan for Ipswich in the top flight, but McKenna stayed on and did a good job as he once again got the club promoted back to the Premier League before stepping down from his role to take a break from football.

The 40-year-old will surely be in demand and he looks like an ideal candidate to take over at Palace and get them out of their current predicament.

It will be interesting to see how much more time Sage is given, but it’s not looking good for him if King is to be believed.

“The Crystal Palace manager is my favourite [for the sack], because I’ve already heard that Parish, the chairman, certainly likes the boy McKenna, who was at Ipswich,” King told Football Insider.

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