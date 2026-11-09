Pierre Sage managing Crystal Palace. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace defender and current Australia national team head coach Tony Popovic has emerged as a left-field contender to replace Pierre Sage, with the French manager on the verge of being sacked at Selhurst Park.

According to talkSPORT, Parish has decided to end Pierre Sage’s tenure after just 16 matches in charge, with the Eagles sitting bottom of the league table.

Palace have endured a miserable opening to the 2026/27 campaign, suffering seven defeats in their first ten Premier League fixtures.

Sunday’s 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool further increased the pressure on Sage, leaving the club facing an increasingly worrying relegation battle.

Former Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has emerged as the early frontrunner to replace the Frenchman, but Palace are also reportedly considering several alternatives, including ex-defender Popovic.

According to the report, Popovic is among the names being considered by Palace as they assess potential replacements for Sage.

The 53-year-old currently manages the Australian national team and has extensive coaching experience across domestic and international football.

Tony Popovic’s time at Palace as a player and coach

The former central defender joined the club on a free transfer from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in August 2001 and went on to make over 120 appearances across five seasons.

Popovic eventually earned the captain’s armband, playing a key role in Palace’s 2003/04 promotion campaign to the Premier League.

After retiring, Popovic returned to Selhurst Park in 2011 to serve as an assistant manager under Dougie Freedman.

Since then, he has had a successful head coaching career across the A-League, Asia, and international management with Australia. He has built a reputation for organising competitive teams.

Popovic’s long-standing relationship with Crystal Palace makes him an interesting candidate to steer the club out of trouble.