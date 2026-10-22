Diogo Dalot warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

The Portugal international previously had a loan spell at AC Milan in the 2020/21 season, and he’s previously spoken about how much he enjoyed his time there and found it important for his development.

Dalot has not always been the most convincing performer for Man Utd, and it could make sense for all parties if the 27-year-old moves on for a new challenge elsewhere.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a return to the San Siro could be one option with either Milan or Inter, while Juventus are also among his suitors looking to bring him back to Italian football.

Could Diogo Dalot leave Manchester United for Milan return?

The Gazzetta piece notes that Dalot enjoyed his previous time with the Rossoneri, quoting him as saying: “It was one of the most important years of my career. I remember the way the club welcomed me and how welcome I felt during an important year for me, when I needed to regain confidence in my football. Milan helped me get back to those levels.”

Dalot’s current United contract expires in 2028, so it could be coming towards the time where the club really need to think about how to approach his situation.

If the Red Devils don’t cash in on him in January or next summer then they run the very real risk of losing him on a free transfer in just under two years’ time.

It’s surely worth thinking about bringing in an upgrade at right-back anyway, so MUFC might do well to ensure they can capitalise on interest from Italy in Dalot while they can.

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