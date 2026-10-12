“I’m there” – Arsenal star makes his promise to fans after crucial mistake

Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Gabriel has been an exceptional player for Arsenal and was key to their title win – but his penalty miss in the Champions League final was a brutal moment.

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Gabriel Magalhaes was the natural choice for Arsenal’s pre-match press conference against Lille because he used to play for them.

But rather than asking about the French side or his current form, one line of questioning focused more on the defender’s crucial missed penalty in the Champions League final against PSG back in May.

The Brazilian blazed his effort over the bar into the Budapest night sky, and one might imagine he’d now have a bit of a mental block about taking one again. Not according to him.

Gabriel ready to step up and take another penalty for Arsenal when duty calls

“In the final, anything can happen,” Gabriel said ahead of Arsenal’s Tuesday night group phase game.

“We did really well in the Champions League. Of course, if I have another penalty, I’m going to be there to take it.”

He explained how it had taken support from his teammates to get over the agonising moment in May’s final.

“My team-mates helped me a lot after this,” Gabriel said of his penalty pain.

“Of course, I was sad, I didn’t want to miss a penalty but of course I learn from this and if I have an opportunity, I’m there to take it.”

That’s the kind of attitude you’d expect from a player who has shown himself to be a leader and a winner in his time with the Gunners.