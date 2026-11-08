Jamie Redknapp makes shock title prediction following Arsenal win & City defeat

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Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal could be heading towards another Premier League title after Mikel Arteta’s side opened up a six-point advantage over Manchester City.

The defending champions have won nine of their opening 10 league matches, while City’s challenge has suddenly faltered following three consecutive defeats.

Arsenal’s latest 1-0 victory over Hull City moved them onto 27 points, with Martin Odegaard scoring the decisive goal, while City were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest.

Redknapp names Brighton as Arsenal’s biggest title threat

Speaking on Sky Sports following City’s defeat, Redknapp admitted he currently struggles to see anybody stopping Arsenal.

“I don’t really see anything else other than Arsenal running away with this title at the moment,” he said. “I know it’s really early but I just think they’re so much better than everyone else in every single area.”

Redknapp surprisingly identified Brighton rather than City, Liverpool or Chelsea as Arsenal’s most credible challengers.

“If you look at the league table, I think right now, probably the one you’d point to, and I never thought I’d say this at the start of the year, but it’s Brighton,” he added.

Brighton currently sit third with 19 points from nine matches and would move above City by beating Brentford on Sunday.

Arsenal are favourites but race is far from finished

Redknapp’s confidence is understandable. Arsenal have won five successive league matches and conceded just five goals in 10 games, while City’s three consecutive losses have produced a remarkable nine-point swing in Arsenal’s favour.

Steven Gerrard recently reached a similar conclusion, arguing that Arsenal’s ability to win difficult games in different ways is the hallmark of champions.

However, November is still extremely early to declare the race over.

City have recovered from difficult periods before, while Brighton’s excellent start will face a much greater test as the season progresses. Arsenal themselves know from previous title challenges how quickly momentum can change.

The difference this time is that Arteta’s side look increasingly comfortable winning without playing their best football. If that resilience continues, Redknapp’s prediction may not seem quite so bold by the spring.

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