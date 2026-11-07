Record-breaking fee expected as Arsenal & Liverpool eye in-form 24-year-old

Zion Suzuki in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among a long list of top clubs already eyeing up Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The 24-year-old has made a superb start to life at Villa Park since joining from Parma in the summer, and it already looks like big clubs could soon make their move.

Suzuki was highly rated at Parma and that had already led to links with a number of top European clubs, and it makes sense that they’re even more convinced now after watching him adjust so well to life in the Premier League.

The Japan international cost Villa just £30m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time, but it now seems the Midlands club at some point expect him to move for what would likely be a record-breaking fee for a goalkeeper.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim that Liverpool are eyeing Suzuki as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, while other big names like Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring him as a potential future signing, even if he’s not viewed as an imminent priority.

Zion Suzuki has a big future

It seems clear that Suzuki can go on to become one of the very finest goalkeepers in world football, with TEAMtalk’s report describing Villa as optimistic about what he can achieve.

The report at one point states that “Villa believe Suzuki is arguably the most exciting goalkeeping talent in world football” and suggest he’s viewed as someone likely to eclipse the current world record fee paid for a goalkeeper, which is the £70m Chelsea paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga back in 2018.

We’re perhaps seeing signs of Alisson’s decline in a Liverpool jersey, so it’s probably wise for them to look at someone like Suzuki to come in as his successor in the near future.

Arsenal and the other clubs mentioned already have top ‘keepers, so it’s probably less of an urgent matter for them, but if Villa hold on to Suzuki for a few years then the list of suitors will surely grow.

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For now, however, AVFC will surely be delighted to have done such smart business to land this elite talent on the cheap, and they’ll likely be in no hurry to let him go so soon after bringing him in.