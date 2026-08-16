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Japanese International goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has been linked with a move away from Parma this summer.

He has done quite well for the Italian club, and he also impressed during the World Cup with his country.

Suzuki is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most teams. Aston Villa have entered the race to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

According to a report from Sport Italia, Aston Villa have offered €30 million to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper. The player has also been linked with PSG, but the move has not materialised yet. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can swoop in and get the deal done.

It is no secret that they need a young goalkeeper who can replace Emiliano Martinez in the long-term. The South American has been linked with an exit from the West Midlands club, and Suzuki could be the ideal alternative. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

The opportunity to join the English club will be exciting for the Japanese international as well. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to prove himself at the highest level.

Martinez has been a key player for Aston Villa since joining the club, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season. This could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.