'If they're kicked out of the Premier League' - Man United tipped to sign Man City star

Manchester United could be handed another opportunity to sign Elliot Anderson if Manchester City are hit with a severe punishment following their Premier League financial case.

United were strongly interested in Anderson before he eventually moved to City, but the money involved made a deal difficult.

With City now facing uncertainty over what punishment could follow their guilty verdict, the midfielder’s future has inevitably become part of the wider discussion.

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Nothing is close at this stage, and plenty would have to happen first. But United’s admiration for Anderson is clearly still there.

Man United could move again for Anderson

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the Red Devils could revisit their interest if City were forced into major squad changes.

Brown said: “I’ve seen it mentioned that Man United could go after Elliot Anderson if Man City are relegated.”

He added: “There’s a big ‘if’ in there, because there is a lot of water to pass under the bridge until anything like that can be spoken about, but we can speculate about the possibility for now.”

Brown then explained just how highly United rated the midfielder before his move to City.

“Man United are big fans of Anderson, he was their ideal target to strenghten their midfield in the summer, but the deal wasn’t possible because of the money.”

He continued: “He ended up going to Man City for a record fee, but if they’re kicked out of the Premier League and he becomes available, there is a real chance Man United could take advantage.”

Anderson would still be a logical United target

Anderson would still make plenty of sense for Man United.

He offers energy, ball-carrying ability and flexibility in midfield, while already having significant Premier League experience. United were looking for exactly that kind of profile before his City move.

The major issue is that everything depends on what happens next with City.

The eventual punishment process remains unresolved, and any sporting consequences will depend on the final decision and subsequent legal steps.

That means United cannot realistically plan around Anderson becoming available yet.

Still, if City’s situation changes dramatically, United may get a second opportunity to land a player they already wanted badly once before.

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