“Very smart” Man City midfielder matches three year old Rodri record and get praise from Lampard

Elliot Anderson of Manchester City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson had a great game against Coventry, racking up some impressive stats and getting praise from Frank Lampard.

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Man City earned a narrow win over Coventry this afternoon at the Etihad, winning 1-0 from a powerful Erling Haaland header.

The away team had some amazing chances to open the scoring, and also almost equalised late on. This City team are still very much a work in progress, with new signing Enzo Fernandez thrown into the starting lineup at the last minute.

One person who is looking increasingly comfortable with each passing game is fellow £100m+ new arrival Elliot Anderson. His stats from the game were superb:

He completed 143 of his 155 attempted passes. No midfielder has attempted more than 150 with an accuracy rate of that high since Rodri in December 2023. Anderson also had more touches, more final third entries and more interceptions than anyone else on his team.

Lampard praises “very smart” City midfielder

After the match, Coventry manager Frank Lampard was full of praise for the former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest man:

“I’ve admired him from a far. This is the first time I’ve seen him in the flesh,” Lampard said in his post-game press conference

“He’s very talented, very smart. I think he’s going to be a very good midfielder for City. I respect a high level player like that.”

There aren’t many people an all-action midfielder would want praise from than Lampard.