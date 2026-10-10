Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that he prefers Dejan Kulusevski playing as a No.10 as the Swedish international edges closer to his long-awaited return from injury.

Kulusevski has been sidelined for more than 500 days following a serious knee injury suffered in May 2025, leaving Spurs without one of their most creative attacking players.

However, the 26-year-old has recently returned to full team training, raising hopes that his comeback is finally approaching.

Ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Manchester United, De Zerbi has now outlined how he intends to use Kulusevski when he returns to competitive action.

Roberto De Zerbi reveals preferred Dejan Kulusevski position

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League trip to Old Trafford (quotes via Football London), De Zerbi clarified his tactical vision for the 26-year-old playmaker, emphasizing his flexibility across the front line:

“Winger or number 10. I prefer him as a number 10, but Kulusevski is a football player who can play everywhere.”

Kulusevski previously established himself as one of Tottenham’s most dangerous attacking players operating from the right flank.

However, his technical ability, close control and creativity also make him an attractive option in central areas.

De Zerbi’s comments suggest the Italian is considering using Kulusevski as the creative focal point behind Tottenham’s forwards.

Such a role could allow the Swedish playmaker to influence matches more regularly, linking midfield and attack while creating opportunities in dangerous positions.

De Zerbi hails Kulusevski’s mentality after 500-day injury nightmare

Beyond his tactical fit, De Zerbi expressed immense admiration for Kulusevski’s mentality throughout his grueling rehabilitation period.

The forward has been sidelined for over 500 days following a severe patella injury in his right knee sustained in May 2025.

“It’s inspirational because, like I said, he reacted very well with character, with courage, with passion,” he said (quotes via LiveScore)

“We have to take inspiration from Deki. I said this in the meeting with my players.

“As a player, I suffered many times from long injuries. The injury is bad because you lose football, but it’s nice because you come inside yourself and you know yourself better than before the injury.

“You can start communicating with yourself better, you find the motivation, you find the target, you find the goal, you become stronger.

De Zerbi even instructed Kulusevski to travel with the squad for the Manchester United clash in a non-playing support role to bolster squad unity.

Kulusevski will be like a new signing for De Zerbi and Spurs

Having Kulusevski back in the fold will feel like a brand-new signing for De Zerbi as Tottenham seek to reverse their disastrous start to the season.

Spurs currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after failing to win any of their opening five league matches.

Kulusevski’s recent participation in an 11-v-11 training match at Hotspur Way confirms his return is on the horizon.

His vision, press-resistance, and goal threat from central spaces could prove transformative in unlocking opposing defenses and lifting Spurs out of their current slump.