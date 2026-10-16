(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have received another encouraging boost regarding Dejan Kulusevski, with the Swedish international looking sharp in the club’s latest training footage as he edges closer to his long-awaited return.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined for more than 500 days with a complicated knee injury, leaving Spurs without one of their most influential attacking players for an extended period.

However, Tottenham correspondent Alasdair Gold has highlighted several promising moments from the club’s latest training video, including Kulusevski scoring from a cross delivered by summer signing Andy Robertson.

Alasdair Gold spots Dejan Kulusevski scoring from Andy Robertson cross

Writing for Football London, Alasdair Gold highlighted key moments from the club’s released training footage where Kulusevski caught the eye:

“One of those areas of caution has certainly been around Dejan Kulusevski, despite the excitement about potentially seeing the Swede back in action soon after more than 500 days out with his complicated patella injury in his right knee.

“The 26-year-old looked sharp in the training footage, playing a key part in rondos as the man in the middle taking all the passes and moving the ball on as others tried to get in the way.

“He also could be seen firing home a goal from Andy Robertson’s low cross during a training game.”

Kulusevski’s sharp movement and clinical finishing in small-sided drills signal that he is building up full match sharpness under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Dejan Kulusevski closing in on long-awaited Tottenham return

Kulusevski has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines since suffering a serious injury involving the patella in his right knee.

The Sweden international has been unavailable for more than 500 days, with Tottenham taking a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

Although his recovery has progressed significantly, De Zerbi and the club’s medical staff have been careful not to rush him back into competitive action.

Kulusevski recently travelled with the Tottenham squad for their 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, although he was not involved in the matchday squad.

His presence was primarily intended to support his teammates as he continued working towards full fitness.

Tottenham will want to ensure he is fully prepared before handing him his first competitive minutes following such a lengthy layoff.

Roberto De Zerbi could receive major attacking boost

Kulusevski’s potential return would be particularly welcome for Tottenham, who have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season.

The Swedish international offers creativity, ball-carrying ability and versatility across several attacking positions.

De Zerbi has previously indicated that he sees Kulusevski primarily as a number 10, although the former Juventus winger is also capable of operating on the right flank.

His ability to receive possession between the lines and create opportunities for teammates could provide Spurs with another attacking dimension.

The developing understanding with Robertson, demonstrated by their combination in training, is another encouraging sign.