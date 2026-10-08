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Dejan Kulusevski is closer to a full return to the first team with Tottenham, as suggested by the latest reports from Daily Mail journalist Matt Barlow.

The Swedish attacker’s long-awaited comeback is providing a major boost of encouragement for Spurs supporters during a challenging period.

Dejan Kulusevski close to Tottenham return

According to a report by Matt Barlow in the Daily Mail (subscription required), Kulusevski took part in an 11-v-11 match at Hotspur Way during the international break.

The session pitted a senior group against a team made up of Tottenham’s Under-18s and Under-21s stars.

Having participated in full team schedules at the training ground, the 26-year-old is now on the verge of returning to competitive action for Spurs after successfully stepping up his match fitness behind closed doors.

Kulusevski has had an awful time with injuries

Kulusevski’s return marks the end of a grueling road to recovery.

The versatile forward has endured an agonizing lay-off following a serious knee patella injury sustained back in May 2025 that required surgery.

His rehabilitation was further hampered by minor setbacks and knee complications that delayed his reintegration.

Having been sidelined for over 500 days without a competitive appearance, his participation in full-contact 11-a-side matches represents a monumental milestone in his recovery process.

Kulusevski’s return will be a massive boost for Roberto De Zerbi

News of Kulusevski’s impending availability couldn’t come at a better time for manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Tottenham have struggled immensely for goalscoring creativity and fluid attacking output during a difficult opening stretch to the Premier League season.

Kulusevski’s elite ball-carrying ability, tactical flexibility, and vision from wide or central areas will provide De Zerbi with a transformative option in attack.

As Spurs look for their first win in the Premier League, having the Swedish star back in the matchday squad could provide the spark needed to revitalize their campaign.