(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has expressed deep disappointment toward members of the club’s backroom medical team following an explosive revelation regarding his nightmare injury recovery.

The Swedish international has endured an agonising spell on the sidelines, spending more than 500 days away from competitive action before finally making his return.

Dejan Kulusevski unhappy with Tottenham medical team

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Fotbollskanalen, the 26-year-old winger revealed he was advised to undergo a career-altering knee transplant over the summer, an option he firmly rejected:

“I spent the whole summer talking to other doctors about having another operation. It would have been a knee transplant. I would have exchanged my knee for someone else’s. I said no. If I’m in pain when I play, then I’ll have to play with pain.

“There were many who didn’t believe it, many were sceptical. Even at the club. I’ve been disappointed in people during this period, but at the same time I have to forgive everything.

“Sometimes you wish you’d received more help and so on. But at the same time, I understand we’re all part of a business.”

Spurs medical team has been under criticism for some time

Kulusevski’s explosive interview adds further scrutiny on Tottenham’s medical department, which has faced severe criticism over the last two years.

Several first-team players have endured lengthy absences, with fitness concerns repeatedly affecting the club’s ability to maintain a settled squad.

With questions already being asked by supporters and pundits regarding player welfare and recovery protocols at the club, Kulusevski’s revelation raises serious alarm bells over the department’s methods and player management.



It i worth noting that previously, former Spurs captain Cristian Romero had to resort to a treatment away from club, in his country on an injury showing a lack of trust in the club’s staff. Romero even publicly omitted thanks to Spurs’ medical staff during in his social media post.

Kulusevski returns after over 500 days out

Kulusevski’s emotional interview comes after his long-awaited return to competitive football.

The Tottenham star had spent more than 500 days on the sidelines while dealing with a serious knee problem that disrupted his career.

His rehabilitation involved setbacks and consultations with medical specialists as he searched for a way back onto the pitch.

The prolonged absence was particularly frustrating for a player who had established himself as an important attacking option for Spurs.

Known for his creativity, close control and ability to operate across several attacking positions, Kulusevski offers qualities that Tottenham have missed during his absence.

His return provides manager Roberto De Zerbi with another option as the club looks to build momentum during the 2026/27 campaign.