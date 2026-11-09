Randal Kolo Muani, Yves Bissouma, and Conor Gallagher (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly determined to keep Conor Gallagher at the club despite growing interest in the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Italian manager considers the England international an important member of his squad and has no intention of allowing him to leave midway through the season.

Gallagher has been linked with a potential departure from North London, with several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation. However, De Zerbi is understood to be reluctant to weaken his squad during the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in January 2026 for a reported £34.6 million, but questions have emerged over his performances and long-term future at the club.

Conor Gallagher remains an important part of De Zerbi’s plans

Despite the speculation, Gallagher has continued to feature under De Zerbi this season. He has made eight appearances under the Italian, starting four, suggesting the manager values his contribution.

His versatility, energy and commitment make him a useful option for Tottenham, particularly given the demands of competing across multiple competitions. The midfielder can operate in different roles and offers considerable intensity in the middle of the pitch.

Furthermore, Gallagher remains under contract until 2031, meaning Spurs are under no immediate pressure to consider offers for his services.

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Premier League clubs could miss out on Gallagher

Aston Villa and Leeds United are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the former Chelsea midfielder. Everton have also explored securing his services through a loan-to-buy arrangement.

David Moyes is believed to admire Gallagher, while Crystal Palace have also maintained an interest in the midfielder.

However, De Zerbi’s stance could make negotiations particularly difficult. Tottenham are seemingly determined to retain the England international, and interested clubs may have to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield in January.