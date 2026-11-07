Jefferson Lerma with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in bringing Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park as the midfielder’s future at Tottenham Hotspur comes under scrutiny ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Eagles remain long-term admirers of the England international and could consider renewing their interest if Spurs decide to make him available in the winter transfer market.

The 26-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting place under Roberto De Zerbi in recent weeks, prompting speculation about his future in north London. Gallagher has started just four matches this season, including only one of Tottenham’s last six Premier League fixtures.

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have maintained their admiration for Gallagher since his departure in 2022, when he returned to Chelsea following an impressive loan spell at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder enjoyed arguably the most productive period of his career with the Eagles, registering eight goals and five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign.

His energy, pressing ability and willingness to contribute in both penalty areas made him an important figure under Patrick Vieira, and a return could provide Palace with a familiar and valuable addition to their midfield.

However, they are unlikely to have a straightforward path towards securing his signature. Leeds United and Everton are also monitoring the situation and could explore an opportunity if Tottenham become open to negotiations.

Tottenham unlikely to sanction Gallagher departure

Despite the growing interest, a January exit is not currently considered particularly likely.

Gallagher remains part of De Zerbi’s long-term plans at Tottenham, and the club are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure.

Nevertheless, reduced opportunities could encourage the midfielder to reassess his situation, particularly if regular football is important to his international ambitions.

Crystal Palace could therefore keep a close watch on developments, although much will depend on Tottenham’s willingness to consider offers for the former Chelsea player.