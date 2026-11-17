Leicester fans at the King Power Stadium (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City are facing a potentially significant squad overhaul next summer, with nine players expected to leave the club as several contract decisions approach at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes are focused on securing promotion from League One on the first attempt, but the club’s hierarchy will also need to consider long-term squad planning as the season draws to a close.

According to a report from Leicester Mercury, academy graduate Sammy Braybrooke is among those whose future requires attention, with his current contract due to expire next summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder has become an important member of Russell Martin’s side this season, and Leicester will be keen to avoid losing a promising homegrown talent without receiving a transfer fee.

Leicester City face important contract decisions

Braybrooke is not the only academy graduate approaching the end of his current agreement. Goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk and defender Ben Nelson are also expected to see their contracts expire next summer, although their respective long-term knee injuries could complicate decisions over their futures.

Meanwhile, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and goalkeeper David Cornell are also approaching the end of their Leicester contracts. The former has registered nine goals in 80 appearances since arriving from Fulham in 2024, but an extension appears unlikely.

The club will additionally need to assess the futures of several loan players, with Tammy Watson, Kamari Doyle, Harry Howell and Christian McFarlane expected to return to their parent clubs when their temporary arrangements conclude.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leicester must plan carefully for the future

Further contractual matters remain to be addressed in 2028, with John Lundstram, Will Alves, Harry Souttar, Bade Aluko and Alex McCarthy among those whose agreements are nearing their end.

Leicester’s immediate priority remains promotion, but the club cannot afford to overlook its long-term planning. Finding an agreement with Braybrooke could be particularly important as they look to retain emerging talent.