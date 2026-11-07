Man United confident of winning wonderkid transfer battle despite City & Arsenal threat

Louis Page in action for Leicester City against Oxford City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly confident of winning the race for Leicester City’s in-demand wonderkid Louis Page.

The Red Devils first looked into signing Page in the summer, and it seems they remain frontrunners for the highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder, even if other top clubs could also come into the equation.

A report from TEAMtalk states that Man Utd remain confident of landing Page, but are also up against Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea for the England youth international’s signature.

It seems that Leicester are likely to find it hard to keep hold of Page, who continues to shine as a regular in the Foxes’ first-team despite his inexperience.

Leicester have produced some top talents in recent times, having lost Jeremy Monga to Man City in the summer, and it seems that Page could be the next up-and-coming star to be poached from the King Power Stadium.

Louis Page set for Manchester United transfer?

United have a strong history when it comes to signing top young talents, as well as bringing them up from their academy.

Page looks like he fits the bill for MUFC, with the teenager already looking like someone who’d be comfortable at a higher level, just like the kind of talents the club would sign during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Still, with United far from at their best at the moment, it might be that Page will view other clubs like City, Arsenal, or Chelsea as more tempting destinations for his development.

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Leicester will hope to keep Page for a bit longer if possible, as he could be crucial to help them gain promotion back to the Championship following their relegation last season.

Leicester are currently 10th in League One, which is far from ideal, but there’s a long way to go in this campaign, so could still have it in them to put a run together and climb the table.