(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with the Norwegian international reportedly open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side in 2027.

The Gunners want to strengthen their attacking options and have identified the 21-year-old as a priority target after his impressive performances in Germany. Sporting director Andrea Berta has already made progress in exploring a potential deal, with discussions with the player’s representatives underway.

According to a Football Insider report, Nusa is attracted by the prospect of moving to the Emirates Stadium and views Arsenal as an appealing destination for the next stage of his career.

Antonio Nusa could be an important addition for Arsenal

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that the Leipzig attacker is keen on joining Arsenal, believing the club’s project offers an attractive opportunity to develop further and compete for major honours.

The development will encourage Arteta, who is looking to add more quality and unpredictability to his attacking department. Nusa has registered seven goals and eight assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season, demonstrating his ability to make a difference in the final third.

His pace, dribbling ability and versatility could make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s forward line, particularly on the left flank.

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Can Arsenal convince Leipzig to sell Nusa?

However, convincing Leipzig to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Bundesliga outfit are understood to value the Norwegian at around €80 million (£67m), and his contract runs until 2029.

Arsenal have reportedly been exploring a move, but competition from other clubs could complicate their efforts.

Liverpool have also been linked with the winger, while Martin Odegaard has reportedly spoken to his Norway teammate about a move to north London.

Although a deal remains complicated, Nusa’s willingness to consider Arsenal represents an encouraging development for the Premier League side ahead of 2027.