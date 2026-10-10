Bradley Barcola reveals preferred Liverpool position ahead of Man City

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola has revealed his preferred playing position at Liverpool ahead of the team’s high-stakes Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The French international opened up about adjusting to head coach Andoni Iraola’s tactical demands following his arrival on Merseyside.

Bradley Barcola on his best position and Andoni Iraola

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s match, Barcola praised Iraola’s coaching style while clarifying his role across the attacking line.

“He’s a very good coach with very good ideas. He brings a lot of intensity, whether it’s in training or in a match.

“He asks me to play my usual game. I prefer playing on the left, but I don’t mind playing on the right. I try to be ready for either side.”

Bradley Barcola still waiting for first Liverpool goal after €125m move

Barcola made a marquee transfer to Anfield from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer window in a record-breaking deal worth £123m

However, the 24-year-old winger has endured a patient start to life in England as he adapts to the physical intensity of Premier League football.

Having faced minor fitness hurdles and cramps during his early appearances, Barcola is still searching for his first official goal in Liverpool colors.

Gakpo and Isak injuries give Barcola huge opportunity against Man City

Barcola could hardly have a bigger opportunity to make his mark than Sunday’s clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool will be without Gakpo and Isak, with both forwards suffering injuries while representing their countries during the international break.

Their absence leaves Iraola facing a difficult selection dilemma against the Premier League leaders.

Barcola could be deployed in his preferred position on the left, where his acceleration and ability to attack defenders one-on-one could provide Liverpool with an important attacking outlet.

Alternatively, Iraola may consider reshuffling his forward line to compensate for the missing attackers.

Whatever role he is handed, Barcola will be expected to take on greater responsibility in the final third.

With Liverpool aiming to preserve their unbeaten run against Manchester City, Sunday’s encounter could provide the perfect stage for the €125 million signing to announce himself at Anfield.