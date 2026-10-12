“So high” – Liverpool star gives the reason for 5/10 performance in attack against Man City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Man City yesterday, and a couple of their players really struggled in the game in attack.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Liverpool vs. Man City turned on the red card given to Ryan Gravenberch, but even before that the Reds weren’t doing enough in attack.

Florian Wirtz has been widely criticised for a while, but today one of his teammates also got some blame. Bradley Barcola wasn’t great, and after the game tried to explain how hard it was to adapt to the Premier League after his summer move from PSG.

“Ligue 1 is very physical. But here, I would say it’s more physical in terms of the running you have to do. The games are end-to-end,” Barcola said.

“The intensity is so high. But that’s also why I came here. It’s a new challenge for me to take on.”

Barcola given poor ratings for Man City performance

Player ratings are obviously very subjective, but they do give an idea of the perception of how a player did, and in this case it was poor across the board. TeamTalk noted that three major outlets gave the winger 5/10 for his performance.

“Had one or two nice moments but Iraola will be demanding much more from the £123million signing. Has not got going in a red shirt yet,” the Daily Mail noted, while the BBC claimed he was “sharp on the ball and did his defensive duties but… must to do more in the final third.”

Finally, the Daily Express went with: “Put the hard work in defensively but didn’t offer enough in attack.”

Much to be done, then.