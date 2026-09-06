Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from Liverpool throughout the summer transfer window.

He was linked with clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Netherlands International ended up staying at the club, and he has started the season really well for the Premier League club.

Cody Gakpo has a key role to play at Liverpool

He has scored important goals and created chances for his teammates so far, and he will look to hold down a regular starting spot for Liverpool this season.

Jason McAteer believes that the Netherlands International has a key role to play this season and he is likely to get plenty of opportunities because of his versatility. He also believes the player is a key part of Liverpool’s leadership group, and keeping him at the club could prove a wise decision.

He said via TEAMtalk: “He’s had a fantastic start to the season, scoring goals and being heavily involved in Liverpool’s best moments in their games so far. “Barcola predominantly plays on the left – he played on the right for PSG, but left is his main spot. “Cody started on the right against Forest, and while it didn’t quite click, he’s far more suited to the left or down the middle, where we’ve seen his quality for the Netherlands and Liverpool. “But there is a role for him at Anfield this season, make no mistake. “Beyond the pitch, you need leadership in the dressing room. Cody’s experience is hugely valuable, especially with Virgil van Dijk losing leaders like [Mohamed] Salah and Andy Robertson from that core leadership group.”

Gakpo could remain crucial for Liverpool

Liverpool have invested a lot of money in Bradley Barcola, and he is likely to start regularly once he is fully match fit. It remains to be seen whether Andoni Iraola can accommodate the French International and Gakpo in the starting lineup simultaneously.

Gakpo’s versatility could prove particularly valuable for Liverpool this season, allowing him to operate across the front line while Barcola settles into the team.