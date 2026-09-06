(Liverpool FC)

Cody Gakpo will play a dynamic new role at Liverpool this season following the high-profile arrival of Bradley Barcola.

Despite increased competition across the frontline, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke confirmed the Netherlands international remains integral to manager Andoni Iraola’s tactical setup.

Barcola’s second-half cameo during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town offered a glimpse of the shifting attack.

With Barcola slotting into his preferred left-wing position, Gakpo moved centrally, showcasing the multi-positional deployment Liverpool intend to use moving forward.

Pete O’Rourke explains Cody Gakpo’s new Liverpool role

Speaking on the Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke explained how Iraola plans to maximize Gakpo’s skillset throughout the campaign:

“Cody Gakpo will get plenty of game time for Liverpool this season. He’s such a versatile player and Liverpool didn’t want to lose that—he can play on the left, as a number nine, and he’s been playing out on the right in games this season as well.

“That just shows his versatility and what he can bring to Andoni Iraola’s side, and with Liverpool failing to bring in a recognised right-winger, he will play plenty of minutes in that new role. That is despite the arrival of Bradley Barcola as well, who will play in his preferred left-wing position when he’s ready to make an impact at Liverpool.”

Gakpo almost left Liverpool in the summer

Gakpo’s importance comes after a summer in which his Liverpool future appeared uncertain.

Manchester City and Tottenham were both strongly linked with the Netherlands international, with City reportedly making a major offer before Liverpool ultimately rejected approaches for the forward.

Having decided to keep him, Liverpool can now take advantage of Gakpo’s ability to operate in multiple positions rather than restricting him to the left flank.

Gakpo has been Liverpool’s best player so far this season

Gakpo has responded to the summer speculation in the best possible way, emerging as one of Liverpool’s standout performers at the beginning of the campaign.

The forward scored against Newcastle United and provided an assist against Nottingham Forest before producing another influential display against Ipswich Town.

Gakpo set up both of Alexander Isak’s goals in the 2-0 victory, underlining his importance to Liverpool’s attack.

With Barcola adding another elite option to the frontline, Gakpo’s ability to play across the attack could prove even more valuable as Liverpool compete on multiple fronts this season.