(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly intensifying their pursuit of Wisla Krakow left-back Jakub Krzyzanowski as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Magpies recently sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action against Rakow Czestochowa, underlining their growing interest in the promising Polish defender.

Jakub Krzyzanowski attracts Newcastle interest

The youngster has progressed through Wisla Krakow’s academy and established himself as a regular first-team player. His consistent performances this season have drawn attention from several European clubs, and Newcastle is now assessing the possibility of signing him.

Krzyzanowski has featured in every league minute this campaign, demonstrating his reliability and defensive consistency. His attacking contributions and ability to operate effectively down the left flank have also enhanced his reputation as an exciting prospect.

Newcastle could benefit from adding another natural left-back. Lewis Hall remains an important option at the position, but signing a promising young defender would add depth and strengthen the club’s long-term plans.

The Magpies are not alone in their pursuit, however. Augsburg previously submitted an offer for the Polish talent, and several other European sides have also expressed interest in signing him.

Newcastle consider January move for Krzyzanowski

However, completing a deal could require careful negotiations. Wisla Krakow rejected Augsburg’s approach in the summer and later extended Krzyzanowski’s contract until June 2030, putting the Polish club in a strong negotiating position.

Newcastle are reportedly considering a January agreement that would let the defender stay at Wisla until the end of the season before moving to England. The clubs could also explore an immediate transfer if they agree on suitable terms.

With his performances attracting increasing attention, Krzyzanowski could become an interesting target for the Premier League side. Newcastle are expected to continue monitoring his development, although competition from other clubs could complicate their efforts to secure his signature.