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Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Brentford defender El Hadji Malick Diouf ahead of a potential move, with both Premier League giants already contacting the player’s representatives.

The Senegalese international has attracted attention following his performances in English football, and his attacking qualities could make him an attractive addition for either club.

El Hadji Malick Diouf attracting interest from Liverpool and Chelsea

According to a report from 4-4-2, Liverpool and Chelsea have identified the 21-year-old as a potential transfer target and have already approached his representatives to explore a deal.

Diouf joined Brentford from West Ham United last summer following the Hammers’ relegation, completing a move worth around €40 million. Despite his relatively recent arrival, the defender is already attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

The youngster has impressed with his explosive acceleration, athleticism and ability to contribute in attacking areas. His overlapping runs down the left flank and quality in possession make him an exciting prospect with considerable room for improvement.

Diouf could command €60m transfer fee

Liverpool and Chelsea are both looking to improve their options at left-back, and the Senegalese defender could provide an interesting long-term solution.

The Reds could benefit from another quality option at left-back, while Chelsea are also expected to consider further defensive reinforcements.

However, Brentford are unlikely to sanction an inexpensive departure after investing heavily in the youngster. Reports suggest that a transfer fee between €50 million and €60 million could be required to secure his services.

Diouf remains under contract with the Bees until 2031, with the club also holding an option to extend his stay by another year.

Both interested clubs have reportedly made their initial approaches, and formal offers could follow in the coming months.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Chelsea will meet Brentford’s financial demands, but Diouf’s growing reputation makes him an interesting player to watch.