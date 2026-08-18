West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

El Hadji Malick Diouf has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer.

The Senegal international joined West Ham in July 2025, and he has been a key player for them.

El Hadji Malick Diouf could join Brentford

The Hammers have been relegated to the second division of English football, and the player is ready to move on.

He could be an excellent acquisition for Brentford, who are now closing in on a deal to sign him. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and the left back could be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Even though West Ham had a disappointing season last year, the left back managed to pick up five assists for them. He will only improve with coaching and experience. The defender is still only 21, and he can only get better. If Brentford can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a long-term bargain.

According to WiW Sport, Brentford have reportedly offered around €47 million in order to sign the defender. It is a substantial offer for a young player like Diouf, and it is fair to assume that West Ham United are unlikely to stand in his way. Negotiations between the two clubs are quite advanced, and agreement is thought to be imminent. If the final details of the operation can be finalised quickly, the transfer could be announced shortly.

Wiw Sport claims: ‘At this stage, the agreement is imminent. The announcement of the transfer is now expected shortly, subject to the finalisation of the last details of the operation.’

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Diouf could make his Premier League return

The 21-year-old will look to return to the Premier League for the upcoming campaign and make his mark with Brentford now. There is no doubt that he has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League full-back.