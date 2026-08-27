Internal talks ongoing as Romano confirms rival player says 'yes' to Chelsea move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have received a major boost in their search for a new goalkeeper, with Emiliano Martinez reportedly giving the green light to a move to Stamford Bridge.



The Aston Villa star is understood to be keen on joining Xabi Alonso’s project and hopes a deal can be completed before the transfer deadline.

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Chelsea are still discussing the move internally, but the player’s willingness to switch clubs removes one of the biggest potential obstacles.

Emi Martinez is keen on a move to Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Martinez has already said yes to Chelsea and is open to completing the move before the window closes.

The Argentina international is now waiting to see whether Chelsea decide to formally advance negotiations with Aston Villa.

Tottenham, who had previously been linked with Martinez, are currently not involved as they are satisfied with Antonin Kinsky and Martin Dubravka.

Chelsea’s interest has already been reported by Football Insider, which revealed that the Blues were exploring a deal after concerns over Robert Sanchez’s performances increased.

Chelsea’s hierarchy want a proven number one capable of immediately improving Alonso’s side.

Meanwhile, The Guardian highlighted Chelsea’s goalkeeping issues following their 3-2 win over Fulham, where Sanchez again came under scrutiny despite the victory.

Martinez would be the ideal goalkeeper for the Blues

If Chelsea genuinely want to challenge for major trophies this season, signing Martinez makes a lot of sense.

He would bring experience, authority and personality to a position that has remained uncertain for too long. At 33, he would not fit Chelsea’s usual age profile, but that could actually be a positive.

The squad already contains plenty of young talent; what it lacks in certain areas is proven leadership.

Martinez would also arrive with no adaptation period. He knows the Premier League, has performed at the highest international level and is comfortable in pressure situations.

The main question is price. Chelsea should avoid paying an excessive fee for a goalkeeper in his thirties, even one of Martinez’s quality.

Still, the fact that the player wants the move puts Chelsea in a strong position. If Aston Villa are willing to negotiate at a sensible figure, this feels like an opportunity the Blues should seriously consider.

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