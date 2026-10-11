Video: Man City running scared as team bus takes alternative Anfield entrance to avoid Liverpool fans

Liverpool FC Manchester City
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Manchester City team bus arriving at Anfield
Manchester City team bus arriving at Anfield

Manchester City’s team bus has arrived at Anfield today via an alternative route so as to avoid a hostile crowd of Liverpool fans.

Man City will today play their first game since they were found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 financial charges against them, and it’s clear they can expect a pretty strong reaction from opposition supporters.

Liverpool in particular can feel hard done by with City’s apparent cheating, as they came a close second to them in two title races in recent years.

See below as BBC journalist Dan Roan has posted from today’s game, showing the City team bus arriving at an alternative entrance…

Another video below shows again how the City team clearly tried to avoid clashing with Liverpool fans…

This is certainly a strange way for a club to act after spending so much time protesting their innocence!

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What response will we see from Manchester City today?

MCFC will be desperate to respond on the pitch today to remind everyone of their quality, even if there are huge question marks about the spending that got them to where they are today.

That’s not down to anything the manager or the players have done, though, so they’ll surely feel they have a point to prove when they take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Still, the Anfield crowd is intimidating even for most normal games, and it’s sure to be a really fired up crowd today.

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As mentioned above, this will surely feel personal for this LFC side as well, with players like Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk arguably missing out on major trophies due to City’s illegitimate spending.

This is always a big game and this backdrop makes it an even more fascinating contest today.

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