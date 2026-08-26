David Ornstein reveals Chelsea are considering Emiliano Martinez transfer following contact

Emiliano Martinez has been offered to Chelsea (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The representatives of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have offered the player to Chelsea, who are reportedly considering a transfer.

The Argentina international looks to be on his way out of Villa Park this summer, though so far a move has failed to materialise for him.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported on Juventus being keen on Martinez, as per the post on X below from earlier in the summer, but Chelsea might now be a more realistic option after contact from the player’s representatives, according to the Athletic.

????? Juventus want Dibu Martínez as priority target for GK position after Alisson deal off. Talks have started to ask about price and contract details, high salary but Juve keen to explore move. Another option remains Spurs GK Vicario. ? https://t.co/8Y1Kyyqman pic.twitter.com/WIuw4wXlvH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2026

Martinez is seemingly being considered by Chelsea as they look in desperate need of an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who was poor in the Blues’ 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday night.

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Will Chelsea be tempted to sign Emiliano Martinez?

Just earlier today it seemed like a move for Chelsea to sign Martinez was looking more doubtful, but things can change quickly in the transfer market, especially this late on in the window.

According to Simon Phillips, CFC boss Xabi Alonso had been keen on Martinez, only to be told by the club that they would favour developing youngster Mike Penders to be number one soon.

There could perhaps be a change of heart, however, as Sanchez’s poor form makes it look like a pretty desperate situation for the west London giants.

Alonso looks like an exciting managerial appointment, and Chelsea have showed real intent with signings like Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix this summer.

If they can add a more reliable goalkeeper than the hugely unconvincing Sanchez, then there’s every chance this Chelsea side could end up challenging for the Premier League title due to their lack of European football giving them more opportunity to rest than some of their rivals.

Martinez has shone for Villa and makes sense as someone who could be an ideal short-term upgrade on Sanchez that could still allow Penders to become first choice in the not-too-distant future.