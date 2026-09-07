'Isn’t quite as sharp' - Carragher points finger at Chelsea star after Arsenal defeat

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Emiliano Martinez is still operating at the level that once made him one of the world’s best goalkeepers after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.



The 34-year-old joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for just £7.5m this summer and has already replaced Robert Sanchez as Xabi Alonso’s first choice.

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While Carragher believes the deal still represents excellent value, he felt Kai Havertz’s equaliser at the Emirates exposed a decline in Martinez’s sharpness.

Carragher questions Martinez after Havertz goal

Analysing Arsenal’s equaliser on Sky Sports, Carragher suggested the Martinez of two or three years ago might have stopped Havertz’s low effort at the near post.

‘I think the goalkeeper saves that two or three years ago,’ Carragher said on Sky Sports when analysing Havertz’s equaliser for Arsenal, as reported by Metro.

‘What Chelsea have done, it’s better for everyone that Robert Sanchez isn’t in goal because he’s not quite at the level despite being a good goalkeeper.

‘You go and get someone who has been a great goalkeeper and who in the eyes is still one. But they’re not bringing in the goalkeeper who won the World Cup.

‘It isn’t a mistake, it was a great deal for £7.5m and he’s still a realy good goalkeeper and he’s better than Sanchez. It will make everyone feel a bit more confident as well.

‘The first Arsenal goal isn’t a mistake, it’s just a goalkeeper who isn’t quite as sharp or quick as he once was to get down. There’s a difference between that and a keeper dropping a cross, it’s just a goalkeeper not reacting quick enough.

‘Martinez has been a brilliant goalkeeper and he’s still a very good goalkeeper but he’s not the goalkeeper who won the World Cup, he’s not, and that was a little insight into that.’

Despite the criticism, Sky Sports’ match report noted that Martinez later produced excellent saves from Bukayo Saka and Ezri Konsa to keep Chelsea in the contest.

Martinez can still be an upgrade for Chelsea

Carragher’s point is fair, but Chelsea did not sign Martinez expecting the 2022 World Cup version.

At £7.5m, the deal was about experience, authority and upgrading a position that had lacked reliability.

His reaction for Havertz’s goal could certainly have been quicker, but one moment should not overshadow the saves he made later.

The bigger concern for Chelsea is the gap to Arsenal. The champions were more controlled and mature when the match mattered.

Martinez can still improve Chelsea, but at 34, he is more likely to be a short-term stabiliser than a long-term elite solution.

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