Chelsea receive major Emi Martinez update after unfortunate Everton collision

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s impressive 2-0 win over Everton was overshadowed by a frightening injury to Emiliano Martinez, with the goalkeeper now set to undergo surgery on a jaw problem.

Martinez was stretchered off after a heavy collision with Jarrad Branthwaite during the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Both players challenged for the same ball, but while Branthwaite was able to continue, Martinez required lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital.

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The positive news is that the most serious fears appear to have been ruled out.

Martinez conscious but set for jaw operation

Argentine journalist Gastón Edul provided an encouraging update after the match, confirming that Martinez was conscious and that scans on his head, neck and back had come back clear.

Edul wrote: “Dibu Martínez is doing well and is conscious in the hospital. The results of the head tomography and the back and neck studies came back fine.

“He has a bone injury in the jaw and that’s why he stayed in the hospital. The important exams went well for him. The lesser evil: he has a jaw injury and they’re going to operate on him.”

That is clearly a relief after such a worrying incident.

Chelsea later confirmed through their official website that Martinez remained under medical supervision, with Xabi Alonso saying the goalkeeper had left the stadium conscious before undergoing precautionary tests.

Chelsea can breathe easier

The main thing is that Martinez appears to have avoided a far more serious head or neck injury.

From a football perspective, though, Chelsea now face uncertainty over how long he will be unavailable.

Mike Penders replaced Martinez and helped the Blues complete their first Premier League clean sheet since January, while Pedro Neto’s brace secured all three points.

Penders may now be asked to start upcoming games against Tottenham and possibly Liverpool in the League Cup if Martinez needs several weeks to recover.

Chelsea have enough depth to cope temporarily, but losing an experienced goalkeeper at this stage of the season is still a major blow.

The result at Everton was excellent. The real victory, though, is that Martinez’s most important scans were clear and the problem appears limited to his jaw.

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