photo via footballontnt

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo came agonisingly close to scoring one of the goals of the season with a sensational first-time volley against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Ecuadorian international produced an extraordinary piece of technique during the first half of Saturday’s Premier League encounter, only to see his thunderous effort crash against the crossbar.

The chance came from a cleverly worked corner routine involving Jordan Henderson, whose delivery picked out Caicedo near the edge of the penalty area.

Had the strike found the net, it would undoubtedly have been an early contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award.

Moises Caicedo rattles the woodwork with stunning volley

The moment came from a cleverly designed Chelsea corner routine.

Jordan Henderson stepped up to deliver a perfectly flighted cross, opting to bypass the crowded penalty box and target the edge of the area.

With his eyes locked firmly onto the descending ball, Caicedo lined up a breathtaking first-time volley, unleashed a thunderous strike from 15 yards out that bypassed the entire Everton defense and beat the goalkeeper, only to crash against the woodwork.

It was a matter of inches from nestling into the top corner, a goal that surely would have stood alongside the Puskás Award contenders for sheer execution and brilliance.

Watch the goal below:

Caicedo rattles the woodwork with a stunning effort! ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ? https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/CSIM9ogtSp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2026

Everton and Chelsea 0-0 at half time

Despite Caicedo’s moment of individual genius, the sides headed into the tunnel with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Chelsea dominated large spells of possession and controlled the tempo through their midfield pivot, but Everton’s disciplined defensive shape held firm under mounting pressure.

The visual spectacle of Caicedo’s near-miss remains the defining talking point of the match so far.

As the second half gets underway, both managers will be demanding more clinical finishing to break the stalemate in Merseyside.