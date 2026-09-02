(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez appears to have taken a subtle swipe at Chelsea after completing his blockbuster £125 million transfer to Manchester City on deadline day.

The 25-year-old midfielder has ended his three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge by joining the Premier League champions in a joint-British record deal, bringing months of speculation over his future to an end.

However, Fernandez’s first comments after completing his move to the Etihad Stadium have raised eyebrows among Chelsea supporters.

Enzo Fernandez calls Manchester City a ‘big club’ after leaving Chelsea

Speaking after his move to Manchester City was confirmed, Fernandez made no secret of his excitement at joining Enzo Maresca’s side.

The Argentina international highlighted City’s status as one of the biggest clubs in world football and praised the way the club is built around winning trophies.

In statements that have raised eyebrows among the Stamford Bridge faithful, the Argentina international emphasised his desire to join a team built for consistent silverware.

Fernandez said (quote via Fabrizio Romano)

“I always dreamed to be in a club as big as Manchester City. This is a dream move for me. I’m really happy”.

??? Enzo Fernández: “I always dreamed to be in a club as big as Manchester City”. “This is a dream move for me. I’m really happy”. pic.twitter.com/EXwi2wjMFh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2026

While Fernandez did not directly mention Chelsea, his comments have been interpreted by some supporters as a thinly veiled dig at his former club.

His decision to describe Manchester City as a club built for success has therefore raised plenty of eyebrows given the circumstances surrounding his Chelsea exit.

Enzo Fernandez’s relationship with Chelsea fans completely broke down

The record-equalling transfer marks an end to Fernandez’s three-and-a-half-year spell at Chelsea, where his relationship with the fanbase completely unravelled.

After privately expressing a desire to leave earlier in the year, the midfielder was subjected to persistent booing from his own supporters during pre-season friendlies and the Premier League opener against Fulham.

The player ultimately forced through a move to reunite with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at City, leaving Blues supporters frustrated as he swapped Stamford Bridge for the Etihad.

Fernandez will now reunite with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at Manchester City.

The Argentine midfielder leaves Chelsea after three-and-a-half years and becomes one of the most expensive players in British football history following his £125 million transfer.

For Chelsea, they are now left scrambling to look for a replacement after Lamine Camara’s move to Stamford Bridge collapsed on deadline day.

They have been linked with former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer.