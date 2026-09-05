Video: Chelsea fans will be sniggering as £125m Enzo Fernandez makes awful mistake on Man City debut

Enzo Fernandez in action for Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s new midfielder Enzo Fernandez is making his debut today against Coventry City after that big-money move from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

The Argentina international was a key player for Chelsea, but perhaps not someone you’d expect to command a whopping £125m transfer fee, as per BBC Sport.

Chelsea fans were probably a bit fed up of Fernandez by the end, as he wasn’t at his best towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge, and occasionally seemed to publicly agitate for a move away.

So there’ll likely be a fair amount of Blues fans enjoying watching mistakes like this shocker below on Fernandez’s Man City debut…

One clip on its own is obviously not enough to judge a player on, but it’s certainly a bad error by an experienced player who joined for such a big fee.

Fernandez wasn’t really in any danger there, and his poor decision-making could’ve led to a really dangerous chance for City’s opponents.

How is Enzo Fernandez performing on his Manchester City debut?

Fernandez has mostly looked pretty tidy on his first appearance for his new club, playing a part in the opening goal by Erling Haaland.

It hasn’t exactly been spectacular from the 25-year-old, but City fans will surely give him some time to settle in as he only joined them late on in the summer, having also returned to Chelsea’s pre-season late after making it all the way to the World Cup final with Argentina.

Fernandez knows Enzo Maresca well from their time together at Chelsea, so that should help with the settling-in process.

Overall, City have totally dominated Coventry, as you’d expect, but one or two sloppy moments have allowed quite big chances for the visitors.

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