Cole Palmer and Xabi Alonso (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez reportedly has a verbal agreement over a transfer to Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, there have not yet been concrete club-to-club negotiations, which will be required to ensure a deal can be struck before the transfer deadline.

According to Romano, posting on his official account on X, there should be negotiations soon as Chelsea and Man City look to finally reach an agreement to end this long-running saga.

See below for details as Fernandez himself already has an agreement to join City…

??? Enzo Fernández has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms. Deal depends on club to club decision as #MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon; decision on price up to Chelsea. Enzo could be out again this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NW85VXOfRj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2026

“Enzo Fernández has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms. Deal depends on club to club decision as #MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon; decision on price up to Chelsea. Enzo could be out again this weekend,” Romano posted.

Fernandez is yet to play for Chelsea so far this season, with manager Xabi Alonso leaving him out of the squad for the Premier League win at Fulham and the Carabao Cup tie with Luton Town.

Enzo Fernandez to continue Manchester City’s midfield revolution?

City have already spent big on midfielders this summer, bringing in two hugely exciting talents in the form of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

However, the departure of an experienced and influential figure like Rodri is such a blow, that it makes sense for City to look again for a third signing in that area of the pitch.

Nico Gonzalez has also left MCFC for a move to Newcastle United, so it would probably be sensible to add further depth in that department.

Still, if Fernandez does join, it will be interesting to see how City line up, as it’s hard to see how Enzo Maresca can regularly fit in all three of Fernandez, Anderson, and Bouaddi.

Chelsea fans will also surely be intrigued to see how they deal with Fernandez’s exit, as there isn’t much time left for the Blues to find a top quality replacement.

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