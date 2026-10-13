Manu Kone in action for Roma vs Como (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer move for Roma midfielder Manu Kone for the upcoming January window.

The France international has shone during his time in Serie A, and also impressed for his country at this summer’s World Cup.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea seem prepared to explore a move for Kone again in January after also looking at him in the summer, and it certainly seems sensible for the Blues to be looking into strengthening in that position.

Chelsea sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City on Deadline Day, and it left them without time to find a replacement, though they did try to get a deal done for Monaco’s Lamine Camara before it collapsed late on.

Kone looks like just what Chelsea need now to try again to improve their midfield options in the middle of the season.

Chelsea looking at Manu Kone and other midfielders

It remains to be seen if Kone will be Chelsea’s top target, with Phillips’ report also mentioning big names like Alex Scott and Adam Wharton as players on the west Londoners’ radar.

CFC might have a better chance, however, of targeting someone like Kone rather than a star player from another Premier League club if they want to immediately bring someone in in the middle of the season.

Bournemouth have been adamant that Scott is not for sale, and one imagines Palace also won’t part ways with Wharton too easily.

Chelsea might find it easier to tempt Roma into a sale, and it might not cost them quite as much money either.

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Still, the 25-year-old has also previously been linked with Liverpool by the Daily Star, and Manchester United’s name has been mentioned by Sky Sports, though that was before they signed Carlos Baleba.

There will surely be other suitors for Kone, though, so Chelsea would do well to act fast if they want to snap him up this winter.