Enzo Fernandez remains a target for Manchester City (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly set to bid for Enzo Fernandez imminently as they hope to start the negotiations for under £120m.

The Chelsea midfielder has long been linked with Man City this summer, but things might finally accelerate towards the end of the window.

Fernandez has been a key player for Chelsea, but it’s probably also worth acknowledging that he hasn’t always looked worth the big money they paid for him.

It’s easy to imagine Fernandez could perform better elsewhere, and it makes sense that City are looking at him after the departure of Rodri to Barcelona.

See below as Ben Jacobs provides his latest on the situation…

Imminent, this week I am told. Clubs are already in contact and numbers discussed. City sources have said they will start below £120m, but we shall see where they end up. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 27, 2026

Replying to a question about when a City bid for Fernandez could be, Jacobs said: “Imminent, this week I am told. Clubs are already in contact and numbers discussed. City sources have said they will start below £120m, but we shall see where they end up.”

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Manchester City’s big spending to rebuild their midfield

If City add Fernandez to the signings of Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi this summer, then that’s quite the midfield rebuild at the Etihad Stadium.

Replacing Rodri was never going to be easy, and even now it’s hard to know precisely how well this trio will manage that task.

But, if City do get Fernandez as well, then that’s serious investment in that position and a sign that they’re aware of what it will take to try to fill that void.

Nico Gonzalez has also left City to join Newcastle, so there’s even more need for another midfielder signing to ensure Enzo Maresca has enough depth in that department.

One imagines Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about all this as Fernandez has shown some potential during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old does not seem entirely happy, however, having made a few public outbursts in recent months, so a departure for big money is not the worst outcome for Chelsea.