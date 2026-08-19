Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez replacement as Man City interest refuses to go away

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are preparing for the possibility of a blockbuster late departure, with Manchester City continuing to pursue Enzo Fernandez despite the Blues previously attempting to shut down the transfer saga.



The Argentina international remains one of Chelsea’s most valuable assets, and the club are determined not to lose him cheaply.

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City’s need for another elite midfielder has also increased following Rodri’s move to Barcelona, leaving Enzo Maresca looking for further reinforcements before the window closes.

Chelsea want big money for Enzo Fernandez

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea will now demand more than £120 million to consider selling Fernandez to Man City.

The previous £120m terms were subject to a deadline that City allowed to pass, giving Chelsea the freedom to increase their demands.

City have nevertheless remained interested. Sky Sports reported that they are still considering a late move, even after failing to submit an offer before Chelsea’s cut-off.

Chelsea are also preparing contingency plans. Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has emerged as a leading potential replacement, with The Guardian previously reporting Chelsea’s interest in the 22-year-old.

Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi has also been linked as an alternative should Fernandez depart.

Blues are right to make Man City pay a premium

Chelsea’s approach makes complete sense.

Selling Fernandez would already weaken Xabi Alonso’s midfield, but selling him to a direct Premier League rival carries an additional cost.

City are attempting to rebuild following Rodri’s departure, so Chelsea would effectively be helping one of their competitors solve a major problem.

That means a premium above £120m is justified.

Scott would be an exciting younger replacement with significant Premier League potential, while Zubimendi offers greater experience and tactical control.

However, neither transfer would necessarily be straightforward this late in the window.

Chelsea therefore do not need to force anything. Fernandez remains under a long-term contract and City are the club with greater urgency.

Chelsea learn €40m asking price for key star’s replacement as transfer interest grows