Chelsea players celebrate in pre-season (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and Manchester City have been mentioned as a potential destination.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea demand around £120 million in order to sell the South American midfielder. They have reportedly identified Alex Scott from Bournemouth as a potential replacement.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Cherries to sell the 22-year-old central midfielder. Scott was outstanding for Bournemouth last season and a key player for them. They will not want to lose someone like him.

If they manage to sell Fernandez this late in the window, selling clubs will demand a premium when they try to sign a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can get the deal done in the coming days. They could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the Chelsea star would be ideal for them. He can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates. He has proven himself regularly in the Premier League, and Fernandez was also part of the World Cup-winning Argentina team in 2022.

Chelsea are going through a period of transition, and it would not be a surprise if the Argentina International is tempted to move on. He has also been linked with clubs like Real Madrid. A move to Manchester City could be an exciting opportunity for him, and it could give him the platform to fight for major trophies.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

Scott will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining one of the biggest clubs in the country, but Chelsea might have to pay well over the odds to convince Bournemouth.