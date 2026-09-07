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Chelsea are prepared to make a move for Alex Scott when the transfer window reopens in January.

They have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Bournemouth Midfielder for a while, and they were heavily linked with the player during the summer transfer window. However, Chelsea failed to get the deal done in the summer, and they are now prepared to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens.

Alex Scott remains Chelsea target

According to Football Insider, Chelsea had multiple offers rejected for the 23-year-old, and the Cherries were unwilling to sell the player in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure mid-season.

Mick Brown said: “Chelsea now want him, but after they couldn’t get a deal done, I expect they will have scouts keeping a very close eye on him every week until the January window opens. “They still need a new midfielder because they’ve lost Fernandez, that’s not going to change between now and January, it’ll just be about how Bournemouth feel. “Obviously a lot has to happen between now and then, but I can’t see Bournemouth being keen for him to move on after they worked hard to keep him in the summer. “I expect Chelsea to return in January, but it might be something they have to wait until next summer for before they can get it done.”

The report further claims that Chelsea scouts will watch the player in action every week, and they are determined to get the deal done.

Scott could strengthen Chelsea midfield

They could use more control, composure and work rate in the middle of the park. The 23-year-old English man could be ideal for them. Scott has shown his quality with Bournemouth, and he has the ability to play for a bigger club.

Enzo Fernandez has left Chelsea for Manchester City, and they need to replace him properly.

The move to Chelsea could be the ideal next step in his career. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea submits an official offer to get the deal done in the coming months.