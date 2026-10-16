(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident they can beat Chelsea to signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Andoni Iraola’s relationship with the England international potentially giving the Reds a significant edge.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are increasingly optimistic about securing the 23-year-old, although Bournemouth’s valuation could complicate their efforts to negotiate a deal.

Alex Scott could be an ideal midfield addition for Liverpool

Scott has become one of the Premier League’s most promising midfielders, attracting interest from several leading clubs after establishing himself at Bournemouth.

Liverpool could use another quality midfielder to strengthen their options, and Scott has the technical ability, tactical intelligence and versatility to make a positive impact at Anfield. His experience in English football would also help him adapt quickly to the demands of playing for a bigger club.

Iraola could prove instrumental in Liverpool’s pursuit. The Spanish manager worked closely with Scott at Bournemouth and played an important role in his development. The midfielder has previously acknowledged his former coach’s influence in improving his game.

The prospect of reuniting with Iraola could therefore make Liverpool an attractive destination for Scott, particularly if the Reds decide to accelerate their interest ahead of the January transfer window.

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Bournemouth demand huge fee for Scott

However, Liverpool will face a difficult negotiating process, with Bournemouth reportedly prepared to consider offers exceeding £100 million for their prized asset.

The Cherries want to keep the midfielder but have seen their position complicated by his decision to reject their latest contract proposal. Chelsea remain interested in signing him, while Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also monitored his situation.

Liverpool will need to weigh up the financial implications before committing to such a substantial investment. Nevertheless, Scott’s quality and potential make him an appealing target.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will make a formal approach in January or wait until the summer. Bournemouth’s firm valuation could prove decisive, but Iraola’s connection with Scott may give Liverpool an important edge in the transfer battle.