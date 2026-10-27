PSG linked with unlikely loan move to replace injured wing star

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for PSG (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

An outlandish transfer rumour in the French media has just connected Estevao Willian with a move to PSG on loan.

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Football rumour site TeamTalk are quoting some outlandish stories from France that PSG could try to sign Estevao on loan from Chelsea.

The Brazilian winger is reportedly unhappy with his lack of minutes, while the Parisians have just lost Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a season ending injury picked up against Barcelona last week.

The report claims the Blues would accept a loan (with no buy option) for the winger, with the Parisians paying his wages and guaranteeing playing time for the former Palmeiras starlet.

Chelsea ready to hold on to Estevao – whose chance could come this week

It’s a fun idea, and one that’s bound to grab a few clicks. But it’s incredible premature. Chelsea really rate Estevao, even though he’s not currently getting in the first team.

In fact, we have a suspicion that it’s going to look even more far fetched in a couple of weeks. Joao Pedro has been ruled out for a few weeks at a minimum with a thigh injury, while Cole Palmer is suspended thanks to his red card from Saturday.

That bumps Estevao up the pecking order, and we suspect he is likely to start against Liverpool tomorrow and potentially at the weekend against Manchester United too.

Some solid minutes over those two games will dampen the rumours of disquiet. If the teenage talent still isn’t playing when the summer arrives, we’ll start to take these rumours seriously. Until then, we truly believe that Chelsea rate him and that he’s willing to be patient and wait for his chance.