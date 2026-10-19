Bruno Fernandes linked with shock January exit from Man United

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are preparing an ambitious move for Bruno Fernandes, with the Manchester United captain’s future becoming increasingly uncertain ahead of the January transfer window.

Fernandes has struggled to reproduce last season’s outstanding numbers during United’s difficult start to the campaign, and there are fresh suggestions that his patience with the club’s direction is wearing thin.

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At 32, and with his current deal approaching its final months, the possibility of a major move is beginning to look more realistic than it did a year ago.

Galatasaray ready to move for Fernandes

According to Fanatik, Galatasaray are ready to make a serious attempt to sign Fernandes.

The Turkish champions are understood to view the Portugal international as a marquee addition who could immediately raise the level of their midfield.

Fernandes’ contract expires next summer, although Manchester United retain an option to extend it by another 12 months.

That means United are not under immediate pressure to sell, but their position becomes more complicated if the player makes it clear that he wants to leave.

His frustrations with the hierarchy are also not entirely new.

Man United still hold leverage

The bigger question is whether Fernandes would actually choose Turkey at this stage of his career.

United clearly still value him. Chief executive Omar Berrada previously described Fernandes as a “great leader” and said the club wanted him to stay, according to The Guardian.

That praise came after a remarkable 2025/26 campaign in which Fernandes broke the Premier League assist record with 21 and remained United’s main creative force.

This season has been much harder, but judging him purely on a difficult few months would be short-sighted.

Galatasaray could offer Champions League football, a starring role and potentially a lucrative contract. But United still possess the power to trigger his extension and demand a significant fee.

For that reason, January may come down to Fernandes himself.

If he pushes strongly for an exit, United may decide cashing in is better than prolonging another unhappy situation. If not, keeping their captain until at least the summer remains the more logical decision.

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