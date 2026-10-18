Man United in talks with player who has "leadership qualities" amid doubts over his future

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are working to secure Bruno Fernandes’ future, despite growing uncertainty over whether the captain will remain at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

The 32-year-old is approaching the end of his current contract, although United hold an option to extend it by another 12 months.

His form has dipped sharply this season, but the club still see him as a hugely important figure and want to avoid allowing speculation over his future to drag on.

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Talks are now continuing behind the scenes over a possible new agreement.

Man United want Fernandes to stay despite uncertain future

According to Football Insider, Man United remain in negotiations with Fernandes even though a departure next year has not been completely ruled out.

The Portugal international broke the Premier League assist record last season with 21, but has managed only one assist in all competitions so far this campaign.

Carrick has also suggested Fernandes has been carrying a minor injury, which may help explain his difficult start.

Football Insider reports that United still believe his importance “can’t be underestimated” and hope to convince him to extend his stay rather than reach the final months of his deal.

United should be very careful regarding Fernandes

This is one situation where United need to separate short-term form from long-term value.

Fernandes has carried a huge creative burden for years and was voted PFA Players’ Player of the Year last season. A few difficult weeks should not suddenly erase that.

His leadership has been recognised from the very start of his United career. When he joined from Sporting, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his “leadership qualities are clear for all to see” and praised his ability to contribute goals and assists, with the comments published on Man United’s official website.

That still feels relevant now. United are already dealing with instability around Michael Carrick and several senior players. Losing Fernandes at the same time would create another enormous hole.

There may eventually come a point when moving on makes sense, especially given his age.

But unless Fernandes actively pushes for an exit, United should prioritise a new deal while they still have control of the situation.

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